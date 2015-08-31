Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift just trolled everyone at the VMAs

Getty Images North America Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj hug each other at the VMAs

In late July, Tayor Swift and Nicki Minaj got into a Twitter spat that went viral. On Sunday night at the MTV Video Music Awards, the pair used that spat to troll the audience and show fans that they have made up.

Here’s the back story on their tiff:

On July 21, rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted about how “slim” people tend to get VMA nominations. Swift thought the diss was directed at her and fired back at Minaj, saying she was surprised Minaj would “pit women against each other.” The two quickly realised it was a miscommunication, and Swift publicly apologised to Minaj shortly after.

To show they’re on good terms, the singers joked about their fight on stage at the VMAs. On Sunday, Swift joined Minaj for the end of her performance and the two sang the hook from Swift’s hit song, “Bad Blood.”

Swift reportedly wrote “Bad Blood” about her friendship with singer Katy Perry turning sour (Swift got angry at Perry for allegedly stealing some of her backup dancers).

Perry actually commented on the Minaj-Swift Twitter fight back in July too. Perry said she found it ironic that Swift, who has made a lot of money bashing her in “Bad Blood,” would protest about pitting women against each other.

After their VMA performance, Swift and Minaj hugged it out.

If you’re really curious about where the Swift, Minaj and Perry drama comes from, you can read more about their Twitter feud here.

