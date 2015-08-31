Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift resolved their Twitter brawl onstage at the VMAs -- but fans aren't buying it

Molly Mulshine

Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift got in a Twitter battle for the books a month ago when Video Music Award nominations were announced.

Tonight, they performed together at those same awards, and seemed to send viewers the message that all was well between the two pop stars.

But their fans don’t seem to be buying it.

The back story: Minaj tweeted in July that she found it unfair that her “Anaconda” video wasn’t nominated for video of the year. She said videos celebrating “slim bodies” were more likely to get acclaim.

Taylor Swift took offence and fired back on Twitter:

The feud continued for a few more tweets and made quite a few headlines.

So it was a surprise tonight when, midway through Minaj’s opening performance, Swift joined her onstage. The performance signalled a truce between the two women. But now, fans are speculating that they staged the whole social media brawl — setting the scene for tonight’s performance.

Here are some Twitter users who aren’t on board with the drama:

Some people, though, appeared to applaud their joining of forces (although they were in the minority).

 

Either way, someone did something right — the performance is the most talked-about moment of the awards show so far.

NOW WATCH: Ashley Madison hack reveals the states where people cheat the most

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.