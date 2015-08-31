Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift resolved their Twitter brawl onstage at the VMAs -- but fans aren't buying it

Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift got in a Twitter battle for the books a month ago when Video Music Award nominations were announced.

Tonight, they performed together at those same awards, and seemed to send viewers the message that all was well between the two pop stars.

But their fans don’t seem to be buying it.

The back story: Minaj tweeted in July that she found it unfair that her “Anaconda” video wasn’t nominated for video of the year. She said videos celebrating “slim bodies” were more likely to get acclaim.

Taylor Swift took offence and fired back on Twitter:

@NICKIMINAJ I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot..

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

The feud continued for a few more tweets and made quite a few headlines.

So it was a surprise tonight when, midway through Minaj’s opening performance, Swift joined her onstage. The performance signalled a truce between the two women. But now, fans are speculating that they staged the whole social media brawl — setting the scene for tonight’s performance.

Here are some Twitter users who aren’t on board with the drama:

Oh stop. That Taylor Swift Nicki Minaj beef was like tofurkey. #VMAs

— Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) August 31, 2015

There has never been a phonier moment between chicks than Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj

— Young Unsweetened (@KFCBarstool) August 31, 2015

This whole nicki taylor thing was all for publicity and it really pisssssessss me offffffff #VMAs

— Amanda L-O (@AmandaLillicO) August 31, 2015

WHAT EVEN this has GOT to be a PR stunt right?? make Taylor & Nicki forgive each other & then start another beef for the show?? #VMAs

— Anjel Lopez (@anjellopezz) August 31, 2015

Some people, though, appeared to applaud their joining of forces (although they were in the minority).

Demi Lovato: “I have a surprise guest ;)”Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift: “how about this for a surprise sweetie”

— Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) August 31, 2015

Either way, someone did something right — the performance is the most talked-about moment of the awards show so far.

