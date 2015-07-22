Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift just duked it out on Twitter over the VMAs -- and now music fans are divided

Nicki Minaj got on Twitter to complain about a VMA snub Tuesday evening, and Taylor Swift took the rapper’s comments as a personal attack.

Now, their fans are choosing sides and Twitter is freaking out.

Oh, and Kim Kardashian West somehow got involved. But we’ll get to that part later.

It all started when MTV’s Video Music Award nominations came out.

Minaj’s video “Anaconda” wasn’t nominated for Video of the Year, despite shattering Vevo records and accruing a whopping 19 million views in 24 hours. It also missed out on Best Choreography.

“Anaconda” was nominated for Best Female Video and Best Hip Hop Video, though. Meanwhile, Minaj’s duet with Beyoncé, “Feeling Myself,” wasn’t nominated for a single award.

Minaj retweeted a few of her fans’ complaints about the perceived snubs:

Anaconda and Feeling Myself should both be nominated for Video of the Year. @MTV — roman (@RockstarRoman) July 21, 2015

@NICKIMINAJ @MTV BETTA ANSWER RN!!! WHERES FEELING MYSELF?!? AND WHY ANACONDA ISNT NOMINATED FOR VID OF THE YEAR?!? — Dalia Minaj (@NickiMLoversXO) July 21, 2015

Then, she sounded off:

If I was a different "kind" of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

She seemed to be implying that her videos were overlooked due to racial bias within the music industry.

Minaj mentioned how much of an impact “Anaconda” made.

Ellen did her own anaconda video and did the #choreo lol. Remember her doing that kick. Even mtv did a post on the choreo @MTV remember? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

U couldn't go on social media w/o seeing ppl doing the cover art, choreo, outfits for Halloween…an impact like that & no VOTY nomination? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

When the "other" girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture they get that nomination. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Ok love u guys I have to get ready. Keep reppin me, do it til the death of me. X in the box. Cuz ain't nobody checkin me — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Then, two hours later, Minaj sent the tweet that apparently set Swift off:

If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Oh but trust me. I'll be on that stage to collect my awards for vid of the year. Feeling Myself & Anaconda. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Clearly feeling insulted, Swift came out of nowhere to respond.

@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You're invited to any stage I'm ever on. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

Minaj seemed confused.

Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this. @taylorswift13 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

And after Swift inserted herself in the dialogue, it was clear that both Minaj and her fans (who she retweeted a few times) felt the controversy with Swift was now overshadowing Minaj’s previous statements regarding race in the music industry.

Here are Nicki’s followups, and some of the fan tweets she retweeted:

They're not missing the point, they're just attempting to overshadow the point. Oldest trick in the book. https://t.co/Y4dt1vKk6C — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

.@taylorswift13 stop using "support all girls" as an excuse to not be critical of racist media that benefits and glorifies you — berenice (@itsbereniced) July 21, 2015

I'm so glad u guys get to see how this stuff works. Taylor took her music off spotify and was applauded. We launched Tidal & were dragged. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Nothing I said had to do with Taylor. So what jabs? White media and their tactics. So sad. That's what they want. https://t.co/AfcwoyDvpg — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

I'm baffled as to WHY @taylorswift13 felt the need to come at @NickiMinaj for speaking on behalf of unsung black female entertainers.. — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) July 21, 2015

Then, things got even crazier when Kim Kardashian unknowingly inserted herself into the drama.

The reality star tweeted a photo of herself with the caption “Imma let you finish.” This was the photo, which she’s since reposted with a different caption:

After fans took note of the original post, they thought the “Imma let you finish” was a thinly veiled jab directed at Swift.

Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, uttered that now-classic line years ago when he swiped Swift’s VMA in an attempt to give it to Beyoncé, who he felt should have won.

Twitter users were already losing it because of the Minaj v. Swift dustup. After Kim got involved, they completely lost their cool.

KIM KARDASHIAN JUST SHADED TAYLOR — TheBlackBaekhyunStan (@MVP_Nation89) July 21, 2015

I'm screaming… Did Kim Kardashian just throw shade at Nikki and Taylor swift OMG SKAKSISMSJSLKDKDD Kim chill — Dying (@Dazzman97) July 22, 2015

But it was too good to be true.

Kardashian soon tweeted that she had no idea about the drama and didn’t mean to “Imma let you finish” Swift.

Wait wait I'm in Paris it's the middle of the night & I'm posting my Vogue Spain pics not having a clue what's going on in the music world — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 21, 2015

I'm not trying to shade anyone! That's not my style! I just thought that caption was perfect for that pic! Changing the caption now! #ironic — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 21, 2015

Now, a debate is roiling on Twitter.

Minaj fans are rolling their eyes at Swift for “making it about her,” while Swift fans insist the barb about “very slim bodies” was clearly referring to their girl.

taylor is trying to fit in the wrong size shoes. she made it all about her. smh. — brittany (@1975ftbri) July 22, 2015

It’s unclear whether these two fandoms will ever be able to co-exist on Twitter again.

@VivisCastle she made the jab about skinny females. And Taylor was sticking up because it was indirectly pointed at her. — Macenzie Seymour (@MacenzieSeymour) July 22, 2015

Ok just don't pretend it wasn't about Taylor. It was clear she was talking about her music video. It's the only one nom that fits. — Taylor Swift Army (@TheTaylorArmy) July 21, 2015

NICKI was making a great point about racism … Taylor made it all about her — OUAT (@JaimiLee_TW) July 22, 2015

So if she wasn't talking about Taylor then was she talking about Beyoncé? Lol don't think so pic.twitter.com/y6YcKEpJy0 — Lindsey (@LindsSwift1989) July 21, 2015

But there is one clear winner: MTV. They’ve got everyone talking about the VMAs a full month before the show even airs.

