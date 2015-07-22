Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift just duked it out on Twitter over the VMAs -- and now music fans are divided

Molly Mulshine
Nicki Minaj got on Twitter to complain about a VMA snub Tuesday evening, and Taylor Swift took the rapper’s comments as a personal attack.

Now, their fans are choosing sides and Twitter is freaking out.

Oh, and Kim Kardashian West somehow got involved. But we’ll get to that part later.

It all started when MTV’s Video Music Award nominations came out.

Minaj’s video “Anaconda” wasn’t nominated for Video of the Year, despite shattering Vevo records and accruing a whopping 19 million views in 24 hours. It also missed out on Best Choreography.

“Anaconda” was nominated for Best Female Video and Best Hip Hop Video, though. Meanwhile, Minaj’s duet with Beyoncé, “Feeling Myself,” wasn’t nominated for a single award.

Minaj retweeted a few of her fans’ complaints about the perceived snubs:

Then, she sounded off:

She seemed to be implying that her videos were overlooked due to racial bias within the music industry.

Minaj mentioned how much of an impact “Anaconda” made.

Then, two hours later, Minaj sent the tweet that apparently set Swift off:

Clearly feeling insulted, Swift came out of nowhere to respond.

Minaj seemed confused.

And after Swift inserted herself in the dialogue, it was clear that both Minaj and her fans (who she retweeted a few times) felt the controversy with Swift was now overshadowing Minaj’s previous statements regarding race in the music industry.

Here are Nicki’s followups, and some of the fan tweets she retweeted:

Then, things got even crazier when Kim Kardashian unknowingly inserted herself into the drama.

The reality star tweeted a photo of herself with the caption “Imma let you finish.” This was the photo, which she’s since reposted with a different caption:

After fans took note of the original post, they thought the “Imma let you finish” was a thinly veiled jab directed at Swift.

Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, uttered that now-classic line years ago when he swiped Swift’s VMA in an attempt to give it to Beyoncé, who he felt should have won.

Twitter users were already losing it because of the Minaj v. Swift dustup. After Kim got involved, they completely lost their cool.

But it was too good to be true.

Kardashian soon tweeted that she had no idea about the drama and didn’t mean to “Imma let you finish” Swift.

Now, a debate is roiling on Twitter.

Minaj fans are rolling their eyes at Swift for “making it about her,” while Swift fans insist the barb about “very slim bodies” was clearly referring to their girl.

It’s unclear whether these two fandoms will ever be able to co-exist on Twitter again.

But there is one clear winner: MTV. They’ve got everyone talking about the VMAs a full month before the show even airs.

