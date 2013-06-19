Nickelodeon Wants To Keep Running Junk Food Ads [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



In spite of protests, Nickelodeon is resisting banning ads for junk food from the network. The company released the following statement: “As an entertainment company, Nickelodeon’s primary mission is to make the highest quality entertainment content in the world for kids. That is our expertise. We believe strongly that we must leave the science of nutrition to the experts.”

The Philippines saw its first Grand Prix win at Cannes. And it was for the mobile category.

Pizza Hut is doing an agency review. The Martin Agency has been its agency of record for the last 3.5 years.

Millennial Media has new mobile video formats.

Susan Wojcicki, Google’s SVP of advertising and commerce, implied that Google is going to have new ad formats during a Google Hangout celebrating AdSense’s birthday.

It turns out that some ad blockers are actually helping the ad industry.

Adexchanger reports that it makes more sense to buy a web ad that plays on a streaming “Mad Men” episode than buy the TV commercial space during its actual airing.

Chrysler recalled 2.7 million Jeeps. Uh oh.

