Nickelodeon's 'All That' cast reunited and spilled the beans about how they won over casting directors 20 years ago

Madison Malone Kircher/Tech Insider The ‘All That’ reunion panel at New York Comic Con.

The 90s are back.

Or at least they are on Nickelodeon, thanks to “The Splat,” a nightly block where the network re-airs popular 90s series, including “All That.”

In case you’re not familiar with the giant corn, orange soda, and green slime filled sketch comedy show, here’s what you need to know.

“All That” first aired in 1994 and was much like “Saturday Night Live,” just for a much younger audience. Fans fell in love with sketches such as “Good Burger” and “Dullmont Junior High School.”

Over it’s 11-year run, the cast even included young actors like Nick Cannon, Amanda Bynes, and Kenan Thompson.

On a panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, four former cast members, Josh Server, Danny Tamberelli, Lori Beth Denberg, and Kel Mitchell, explained how they landed their spots on “All That.”

Remember the theme song?

Josh Server said he had to go through several rounds of auditions in a nationwide talent search before he nabbed his spot in the cast, including creating four original characters. (He also was the cast member who stayed on the show the longest.)

Server was one of two kids from Chicago, Illinois, cast in the show, Server told the audience at NYCC.

The other Chicago native, Danny Tamberelli, had a little bit of an easier time getting into the cast.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment Danny Tamberelli hugging ears of corn at New York Comic Con.

“They just asked me,” Tamberelli explained on the NYCC panel. “They said, ‘Hey, you’re a funny, chubby kid…Wanna do sketch comedy?'”

Tamberelli had already made a name for himself on two other 90s shows, “The Adventures of Pete and Pete” and “Figure It Out,” when an executive producer for “All That” approached him about joining the cast.

Though Tamberelli hadn’t done much sketch comedy before, he was up to the task.

“I can recite mostly every sketch of ‘Monty Python’ ever,” Tamberelli said he told the “All That” producer.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment Four members of the ‘All That’ cast at New York Comic Con.

Lori Beth Denberg, best remembered for her “Vital Information” news updates on “All That,” said that high school drama class was her ticket onto the show.

Nickelodeon producers noticed Denberg after a she won a national talent showcase. They called her at school to ask if she wanted to come in for an audition.

“Sure, I’ll come,” Denberg remembers saying tentatively, not quite believing it was a serious offer.

It’s hard to imagine what “All That” would have been like without Kel Mitchell’s antics as characters like Okrah and Coach Kreeton, but that’s almost what happened.

Mitchell showed up late to his audition and totally forgot the words to his prepared monologue, he explained at NYCC.

Luckily, Mitchell tripped on his way off the stage and managed to turn the stumble into a moment of physical comedy. From there, his did comedic impersonations of his uncles, which the producers seemed to like.

Two weeks of “praying” later, Mitchell remembers hearing his mum answer the phone in their house and begin yelling excitedly about “All That.”

The rest, as any “All That” fan will tell you, is orange soda filled history.

Madison Malone Kircher/Tech Insider Several fans brought orange soda to the ‘All That’ reunion at New York Comic Con.

