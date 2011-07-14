Here's Your First Look At The 90s Nostalgia Takeover About To Descend On Your Television (VIDEO)

Giving in to the nostalgic requests “demanded by millions,” Nickelodeon is launching a programing block that will re-air episodes of your favourite 90s TV shows.



“The 90s Are All That.”

“Guts,” “Doug,” “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” “Clarissa Explains It All,” “Salute Your Shorts,” and other classics are all previewed in the latest promo.

The block will air from Midnight to 4AM and premiere on Monday, July 25, 2011.

Watch the promo below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(via NYMag.com)

Now check out which other 90s movies and TV shows are returning to a screen near you>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.