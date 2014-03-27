A Perfect Picture Of Nick Young Celebrating A 3-Point Shot That Didn't Go In

The Los Angeles Lakers blew out the New York Knicks 127-96 including a ridiculous 51 points in the third quarter, the most ever given up by a Knicks team in a single quarter.

But it wasn’t all great for the Lakers. Lakers back-up guard Nick Young had a highlight that will only make the blooper reel.

After making his first three 3-pointers, Young took another one from the top of the arc at the end of the third quarter and he thought it was good.

It was not. Here is the perfect screengrab via Twitter user @Jose3030:

Swaggy P, indeed.

Here is a GIF of the shot via Twitter user @CJZERO.



