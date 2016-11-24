Nick Young intercepts pass intended for teammate, hits game-winning three-pointer

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young continued his renaissance on Tuesday night, hitting the game-winning three-pointer over the Oklahoma City Thunder with five seconds left to play.

However, he did so in a way fitting of Nick Young — by stealing a pass intended for his teammate Lou Williams.

With the Lakers trailing by one with 13 seconds to play, rookie forward Brandon Ingram drove the lane and attempted to kick the ball out to Williams at the top of the arc. That’s when Young, on the right wing, ran across the lane, intercepted the pass, and nailed the three-pointer.

Swaggy P steals pass from teammate and hits clutch 3 to give Lakers the lead pic.twitter.com/3TILPxPuU2

— gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 23, 2016

It’s unclear if Young knew he was stealing the pass from Williams, and even Williams looked a little confused by Young’s actions.

Young said after the game, “[My game-winner] is kind of unique because I stole it from my own teammate. It wasn’t designed for me, but that should go down in history.”

He added, “They should have given me a steal for that! [Williams] let me know after the game; he told me I was lucky I made it.”

After a miserable 2015-16 season, both on the court and off of it, Young is having a career year, averaging 14 points per game on 46% shooting, 39% from downtown for the surprising, 8-7 Lakers. Wins like Tuesday’s may not be how coach Luke Walton drew it up, but Young is helping the team win, regardless.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.