Lakers Forward Threw Out A Horrific First Pitch For The Dodgers

Nick Young and Jordan Farmar threw out ceremonial first pitches for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

While Farmar’s pitch was at least close to the strike zone, Young’s pitch was about 20 feet too high and ended up stuck in the backstop netting (you can see the full video below).



Swaggy P was a little embarrassed and seemed to want to blame the mound.



Maybe it was the pants.

Here is the full video.

