JCPenney's Most Candid Executive Has Left The Company

Yet another high profile executive has left JCPenney.



Nick Wooster, the flashy SVP of product development, is out at the company after less than a year on the job, reports James Covert at The New York Post.

Wooster was a fashion blogger who former CEO Ron Johnson recruited for his failed turnaround plan.

Johnson left the company last week after a tumultuous, 16-month reign. Sales tumbled 32 per cent during Johnson’s tenure.

Despite being seemingly out of place at JCPenney, Covert was one of the more candid executives at the retailer.

Most recently, he gave an honest assessment of how the brand could gain back the customers it lost.

“I’m going to get in trouble for saying this, but [we need to] make cute shit,” Wooster said last month according to Women’s Wear Daily. “If we have compelling product, people will come into the store. I firmly believe that’s the job of merchants. Am I done yet?”

At the very least, the company did manage to improve merchandise assortments under Wooster.

The company’s Joe Fresh collaboration line was well-received and appears to be doing well in stores.

It’s not clear where Wooster is going next. JCPenney didn’t respond to the Post’s request for comment.

In addition to Wooster and Johnson, the company has lost three other high-powered executives in 10 months.

