Meet Nick White, The 34-Year Old Running $37 Billion At JPMorgan

Nick White, credit: Financial News

30-four year old Nick White predicted that he’d be a star years ago.Now that he’s is in charge of running $37 billion at JPMorgan, as the Head of the alternative investments group at JPMorgan’s Private Bank in London, Financial News named him one of their “Top 40 Under 40” rising asset manager stars this year.



But Nick saw fame coming a while ago.

The youngster has been well-known at JPMorgan since he was named VP at the youngest age ever at the bank, 26.

Then two years ago, in August 2008, Nick forecast that his side of JPMorgan’s Private Bank would soon overtake its competition, equities, because he thought that the bank would soon choose to allocate more of its clients money to alternatives than equities.

Here was his prediction:

“Alternatives, rather than equities, are already the core for some,” he told Financial News back in 2008. “In terms of it being the majority of clients who hold alternatives as their core holding, we are not there yet, but at this rate we will be there within the next five years.”

We don’t know if JPM is allocating more money to Nick’s division than equities yet, but we’re guessing it’s so, because the Financial News says that Nick “is credited with turning the bank’s alternative investments arm from an opaque part of the business into one of the most important asset classes in many clients’ portfolios at the bank.”

