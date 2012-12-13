A Photographer Takes Us Through The Labyrinth Of Art Basel Miami

Julie Zeveloff
art basel miami nick vlcek

Photo: Courtesy of Nick Vlcek

The most buzzed-about event in the art world — Art Basel Miami Beach — wrapped up Sunday after five design-filled, party-filled days and nights.Photographer Nick Vlcek was on hand to capture the action at the main fair and numerous satellite fairs and events taking place during Art Basel.

He shared his photos of the most outrageous art he saw, and shared some insight into those works.

Now check out one of the biggest trends at this year's fair.

