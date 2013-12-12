The Internet Is On Fire With Nick Saban Texas Rumours

People were

speculating about Nick Saban going to Texaslong before news came out that Mack Brown is

expected to resign as head football coach.

So it should be no surprise that a bunch of Saban-to-Texas rumours have burst into life in the last few hours.

It’s important to note that Brown hasn’t even officially resigned yet, and no one knows anything about whether Saban is actually interested in leaving Alabama.

Take most of these with a hefty dose of salt, and some of them not at all.

1. Fort Worth Star Telegram reporter Stefan Stevenson says the Texas “executive council of regents” expects to hire Saban, but he doesn’t have enough information to write a story about it:

@FollowTheFrogs

2. This ESPN.com URL got people crying conspiracy:

But as Deadspin pointed out, you can add whatever you want to ESPN.com URL’s and it’ll still take you to the same story:

3. A guy on Reddit’s friend says it’s a “LOCK” that Saban is going to Texas (the first comment is perfect).

4. Someone at the Austin airport got the authorities to page “Nick Saban,” setting off a small firestorm because everyone concluded that it was a prank.

At #atx airport. Over intercom, just heard Nick Saban paged to meet his car at curb side check in. Hmmm…

— Matthew Brownfield (@mbrownfield) December 10, 2013

5. Notorious college football radio man Paul Finebaum says that Saban has had a contract extension on his desk since Friday, but hasn’t signed it.

6. An Oklahoma City local news sports director says Texas is going to offer him $US100 million and 1% of the Longhorn Network:

Texas source tells me: “Saban sitting on 10-yr deal worth $US100M & 1% of #LonghornNetwork.” Smart way 2 get cooperation w non-stop TV cams

— Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 10, 2013

