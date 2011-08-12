Alabama's Head Football Coach Nick Saban Makes 16 Times As Much Money As Obama

Leah Goldman
Nick Saban, the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, rakes in $6 million a year, making him the highest paid college football coach out there.But when it comes to football, the SEC doesn’t mess around, and pays its coaches whatever it takes to get those W’s.

Even if that salary is more than some of the top ranking government officials’… combined.

Barack Obama makes $5,625,000 less than Saban

The Prime Minister of England, David Cameron makes $5,770,000 less than Saban

John Boehner makes $5,770,000 less than Saban

Chief Justice John G. Roberts makes $5,787,000 less than Saban

Ben Bernanke takes home around $5,800,000 less than Saban

Timothy Giethner makes $5,809,000 less than Saban

Harry Reid makes $5,787,000 less than Saban

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton makes $5,810,000 less than Saban

A typical Navy Seal, like the guys that took out Bin Laden, makes $5,946,000 less than Saban

Saban makes $4,468,500 more than all of those important people combined

Let's hope he wins the BCS this year.

