Alabama's Head Football Coach Nick Saban Makes 16 Times As Much Money As Obama

Nick Saban, the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, rakes in $6 million a year, making him the highest paid college football coach out there.But when it comes to football, the SEC doesn’t mess around, and pays its coaches whatever it takes to get those W’s.



Even if that salary is more than some of the top ranking government officials’… combined.

