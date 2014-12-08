Nick Saban's Reaction To Alabama Getting The No. 1 Seed Was Priceless

Alabama is the No. 1 seed in the first-ever College Football Playoff. They will play No. 4 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on January 1st in New Orleans.

When the playoff field was unveiled, ESPN had a camera on coach Nick Saban and his team at their $US9-million facility. When Alabama got the No. 1 seed, Saban — a notorious curmudgeon — had the most Saban reaction.

Golf clap:





The team was even less enthused:





