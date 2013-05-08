Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Is Auctioning Off His $11 Million Lake-Front Home In Georgia

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is auctioning off his vacation home on Lake Burton in Georgia that is currently listed at $10.9 million, according to the Atlanta Busines Journal.



Concierge Auctions is auctioning off the home without reserve on June 6. It will go to the highest bidder.

The house, which is named The Pointe on Lake Burton, has 700 feet of lake frontage and is super private. It’s 9,600 square feet and sits on 1.7 acres of land.

Inside there are six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, custom-built fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a billiards room. Outside, there is a full kitchen, a swimming dock, and a Cape Cod-style lighthouse with 270-degree views of the lake and mountains.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.