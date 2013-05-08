Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Is Auctioning Off His $11 Million Lake-Front Home In Georgia

nick sabans vacation home in georgia

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is auctioning off his vacation home on Lake Burton in Georgia that is currently listed at $10.9 million, according to the Atlanta Busines Journal.

Concierge Auctions is auctioning off the home without reserve on June 6. It will go to the highest bidder.

The house, which is named The Pointe on Lake Burton, has 700 feet of lake frontage and is super private. It’s 9,600 square feet and sits on 1.7 acres of land.

Inside there are six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, custom-built fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a billiards room. Outside, there is a full kitchen, a swimming dock, and a Cape Cod-style lighthouse with 270-degree views of the lake and mountains.

The house sits on 1.7 acres

The surrounding trees make the home very private

There are garages for boats

And a swimming dock

There's the Cape Cod-style lighthouse

Inside the lighthouse

Gorgeous views

Lots of outdoor space

Sunsets.

A view from the lighthouse

Stone patios

The outdoor kitchen

Here's the front of the house

Let's go inside

The front porch

The bright and airy foyer

There are windows everywhere

A dining area

Another view of the dining area

One of the many custom-made fireplaces

There are several throughout the house

One of the 9 bathrooms

The castle-like entrance to the wine cellar

The den and bar area

The whole house has a cabin-like feel

Detailed staircase

Yet another fireplace

