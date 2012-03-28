Nick Saban Is Now College Football's Highest-Paid Coach

Photo: AP

Alabama has rewarded Nick Saban for his second national title in three years with a contract extension that now makes him the highest paid coach in college football.According to Don Kausler Jr. of al.com, Saban received a two year extension on top of his deal that already ran through the 2017 season. His new salary for the 2012 season will be $5.3 million, a boost of $550,000 over his previous salary, and approximately $100,000 more than Texas head coach Mack Brown will make in 2012 ($5.2 million).



Brown recently received an extension recently through the 2020 season. If neither contract is further amended, both coaches will make approximately $6.0 million in the final years of their deals. While Saban has enjoyed more success on the field, Brown leads the most profitable program in the country, and it is not even close.

Urban Meyer at Ohio State ($4.0 million), and Bob Stoops ($4.1 million) at Oklahoma are the only other coaches that make at least $4.0 million per season.

