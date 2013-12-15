Nick Saban Gets A Huge Raise To Stay At Alabama

After speculation that he would leave and take over at the University of Texas, the University of Alabama has announced that Nick Saban has agreed to a long-term extension to remain the head coach of their football team.

Saban will make between $US7 million and $US7.5 million per year to stay at Alabama, according to the Tuscaloosa News, a significant raise over his current $US5.5 million salary. Saban was already the highest-paid coach in college football.

Meanwhile, despite several reports to the contrary, Mack Brown remains the football coach at Texas.

Brown did not address his future on Friday night at the the Texas football team banquet where many speculated he would announce his resignation. He did meet with new athletic director Steve Patterson and school president Bill Powers earlier in the day but it is unclear if any resolution was reached about Brown’s coaching future.

One possible scenario is that Brown was ready to step down if Saban accepted the position. But once Saban decided to stay at Alabama, Brown’s future became unclear. If the school does not have another big-time coach ready to take the job, it is not unreasonable to believe Brown will remain as coach for at least one more season.

