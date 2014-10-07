Nick Malceski Is Leaving The Swans For The Gold Coast Suns

Swans stalwart Nick Malceski (right) is leaving for the Gold Coast Suns. Photo: Getty

Nick Malceski is leaving the Sydney Swans to join the Gold Coast Suns next year after 12 seasons at the club where his career began.

Malceski, 30, played 176 matches with the Swans after joining them in the 2002 National Draft. He was named an All-Australian this year, probably his best season at the club.

Swans general manager Dean Moore said Malceski had been “offered a deal too good to refuse”.

“We would have liked to have seen Nick finish his career with the Swans and I’m sure he would have too,” Moore said.

But the Swans were unwilling and/or unable to match the offer from the Suns, where the heavily bearded defender will now see out his career.

Coach John Longmire thanked Malceski.

“While his performance in the 2012 Grand Final will go down in Swans history, his overall contribution to the Swans has been fantastic,” Longmire said.

“He’s shown determination to overcome three knee reconstructions, he’s been a fantastic player for our football club, he’s a great person and I wish him a successful end to his career.”

