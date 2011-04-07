Nick Leeson: Here's How The ECB Could Create Serious Trouble For The Weak Countries

What, you don’t follow Nick Leeson, the infamous “rogue trader” on Twitter? Get on that.



As the world watches in wait for the big rate hike announcement in a few hours, Leeson — who has been commenting quite a bit on the unfolding economic drama — tweets:

25bp increase is not the death knell some are predicting but if comments after allude to a number of increases, ESP, POR, IRE and GRE beware

If you’ve forgotten how it works, Trichet comes out with a one sentence (probably) policy announcement first. Then afterwords there’s a press conference, which is when we’ll learn a lot more.

