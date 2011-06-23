Jessica Simpson's Ex-Husband Is Selling His Bachelor Pad For $6 Million

Photo: Zillow.com

While some homes are taken off the market because they are not selling for the desired price, Nick Lachey’s home was removed from the Bel-Air real estate market for an entirely different reason.It wasn’t the amount of the offers, explains listing agent Mauricio Umansky of Hilton & Hyland, but simply Lachey wasn’t ready.



“It was on the market for two months and he ended up getting multiple good offers but he decided it was a bit too early,” said Umansky.

A year later, the home is back on the market for $5,995,000 and this time, says Umansky, Lachey is ready to let go of the house.

Recently, he and longtime girlfriend Vanessa Minnillo got engaged and are reportedly planning a wedding that will be televised on TLC.

“Now he’s engaged officially, and he’s getting married officially and are thinking about starting a family,” Umansky said.

“They want to be bi-coastal and I think they want the East Coast to be their primary residence.”

Lachey purchased the Bel Air pad in 2006 from Heidi Klum and Seal.

According to Umansky, the Hollywood dream couple purchased the glass-walled home in 2005 and were considering completely remodeling the one-story home but decided in the end it was too much work.

Shortly after, they put it back on the market and Lachey bought the modern mid-century home for $5 million.

When Lachey bought the home it hadn’t been updated since its construction in 1960.

The 98 Degrees singer cosmetically remodeled the house with new paint, new flooring as well as made updates to kitchen and bathrooms. He also added bachelor pad touches like sports memorabilia and a pool table.

Outside, Umansky said Lachey completely built up the pool and entertainment area from scratch, adding a new pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue and outdoor dining area, each surrounded by the nearly 360 degree views.

Those surrounding vistas are the best part of the home, said Umansky.

“It is really one of the top 10 view properties in L.A.” he said.

The home has views of the sunset over the mountains in the west, all the way south to Long Beach and Catalina Island as well as of the city lights of downtown Los Angeles and easterly views of the sunrise over the San Gabriel Mountains.

The 4,722-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, dark hardwood flooring, high ceilings and open floor plan. As is true of most celebrity real estate, the home sits on a completely private and gated lot.

For Nick Lachey, this home was paradise, said Umansky.

“Although he’s ready to sell it’ll be hard to leave this place.”

