Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon Dream Run Slammed By Milos Raonic

Aussie wildcard surprise Nick Kyrgios tried to give back as good as he got against Canadian Milos Raonic last night, but on the court again just 24 hours after his upset win over Rafel Nadal, the young gun simply did not have enough stamina to keep up with his opponent’s killer serve.

It was a disappointing loss for Krygios coming off such a high-profile win, but the 19-year-old, the youngest player in the men’s draw, has nothing to be ashamed about going down in four sets 6-7, 6-2,6-4, 7-6 to the eighth seed.

The pair matched each others aces to start the match and Kyrgios saved more break points in his first three service games than he had in two sets against Nadal. But it was clear Milos had him under pressure.

Struggling with his footwork as his opponent gave him little room to manoeuvre, fatigue appeared to have set in.

Kyrgios was within one match of becoming the first debutant to reach a Wimbledon semi-final since 2002 but he said he had given his all.

“It’s been really exciting,” he said after the match. “It’s been a special week for me. At the same time, it’s been so exhausting. I got nothing left to give.

“You know, that’s what Grand Slams do to you. If I was to go further, I’m going to have to get stronger. I’m going to have to get so much better in so many areas.

“Today Milos was far better physically, it was noticeable that I was struggling, that is something I will be working on.”

