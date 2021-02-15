Nick Kyrgios continued his trolling of Novak Djokovic by mocking his trademark celebration, then lost in straight sets

Getty/Xinhua News Agency/Twitter/Eurosport Kyrgios poked fun at Djokovic before his doubles match on Sunday.

Nick Kyrgios mocked Novak Djokovic’s trademark celebration on Sunday before saying he doesn’t like the Serb “at all.”

After winning a match, Djokovic throws his arms to the crowd while they cheer.

“We’re just having some fun,” Kyrgios said. “I don’t like him at all, so it’s fun.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nick Kyrgios bowed out of the Australian Open for good on Sunday as he lost in the second round of the men’s doubles, however that wasn’t before he took one final shot at his nemesis Novak Djokovic.

Prior to his and Thanasi Kokkinakis’ 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Wesley Koolhof and Lukasz Kubot, Kyrgios seemed to mock the world number one by walking out at the Margaret Court Arena and pretending to give thanks to the non-existent crowd in the same way Djokovic does after a win.

When asked about the gesture after, Kyrgios, who also lost in the third round of the singles on Friday, said: “Just feeling the love. Just trying to spread the good word of the celebration. Everyone loves that celebration. It’s well liked.”

He added: “We’re just having some fun. Novak, I’m sure, doesn’t like me and we both have respect for each other, but I don’t like him at all, so it’s fun.”

See Kyrgios’ imitation here:

Compared to Djokovic’s original celebration here:

???? The iconic Novak Djokovic celebration and the Rod Laver Arena ???????? Name a more iconic duo… ????#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/oQk6jVEiE6 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 8, 2021

Kyrgios and Djokovic, who have a long-standing beef, have already exchanged jibes in Melbourne.

Just prior to the start of the Open, Djokovic told reporters that he believed Kyrgios was a “talented” player, but that he has “not much respect for him” off the court.

Kyrgios hit back after his first round win over Frederico Ferreira Silva by calling the Serb “a strange cat.”

“When we’ve played matches, I think I’ve been pretty good towards him,” the Australian told reporters.

“I’m not quite sure how you can’t respect me off the court. I’ve gone about things extremely well, especially during the pandemic.

“I was extremely careful about what I was doing â€” I didn’t want to spread the virus to anyone. Now, I’m actually trying to donate meal kits to people who need food. I have a foundation.”

Kyrgios went on to contrast his own behaviour during the pandemic to that of Djokovic, who was caught partying maskless and topless in a Belgrade nightclub during the controversial Adria Tour.

“A heck of a tennis player but unfortunately someone who’s partying with his shirt off during a global pandemic, I don’t know if I can take any slack from that man. That’s as bad as it gets for me,” he added.

Since the tournament began, the animosity between Kyrgios and Djokovic has been somewhat one-sided, with Djokovic largely keeping quiet and focusing on his own game.

The Serbian progressed to the quarter final stage on Sunday with a four-set win over Canada’s Milos Raonic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.