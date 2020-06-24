Nick Kyrgios says he's never done anything as stupid as Novak Djokovic partying in Serbia and contracting coronavirus

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios.

Novak Djokovic tested positive for the novel coronavirus after hosting a tennis exhibition tournament and partying in Belgrade.

On Twitter, Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios said he’s never done anything as “irresponsible” or “stupid” as Djokovic’s actions.

Kyrgios and many in the tennis world were critical of the tournament going on amid the coronavirus pandemic and its lack of physical-distancing measures.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios criticised Novak Djokovic’s actions after the world No. 1 tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, also tested positive.

Michel Euler/AP Images Novak Djokovic and his wife both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Djokovic organised the Adria Tour exhibition tournament, which had stops in Serbia and Croatia. The tournament was criticised in the tennis world for going on amid the coronavirus pandemic and for not following physical-distancing protocols. Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov, and Borna Coric also all tested positive after participating in the tournament.

Early in the tournament, a video emerged on social media of Djokovic and Dimitrov, and other stars including Alex Zverev and Dominic Thiem, partying at a night club in Belgrade.

On Tuesday, Kyrgios, the oft-criticised world No. 40, said on Twitter that he’s never done anything as irresponsible or stupid as Djokovic partying. Kyrgios also offered prayers to those who contracted COVID-19.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

In recent days, Kyrgios has been critical of the tournament, questioning those who participated and mocking the decision to cancel the tournament after there were positive tests for COVID-19.

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

In a statement on Tuesday, Djokovic said his intentions of hosting the tournament were good, but that he must adjust to “a new reality.”

“We organised the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met,” Djokovic said in the statement. “Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were.

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.