Tennis badboy Nick Kyrgios said he sleeps with fans as 'a weekly thing' whenever he's not in a relationship

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios using his phone during a match.

Nick Kyrgios was asked if he had ever slept with a fan to which he replied that it’s actually “a weekly thing” when he’s not in a relationship.

Kyrgios was romantically involved with the tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, but they split-up recently with the Russian athlete saying he’s “simply a bad person.”

Kyrgios said this week that he and Kalinskaya just went their separate ways. “We had fun memories.”

He added that he remains particularly fond of Eastern European women. “I’m just like, ‘take half my earnings.'”

Tennis badboy Nick Kyrgios said he gets romantically involved with fans as “a weekly thing” whenever he’s not in an actual relationship.

Kyrgios is one of the most talented athletes in his sport but rarely celebrates championship success because he tanks matches, spits at umpires, and loses concentration when he sees “a really hot chick in the crowd.”

Speaking to fans during a Q&A while streaming Fornite until 6 a.m., Kyrgios was asked if he’d ever slept with a fan.

“Yes,” was the 25-year-old’s reply, according to Yahoo Sports. “In all seriousness if I’m not seeing someone it’s like a weekly thing.”

The Australian then reminisced about a time he was competing against Roger Federer at the Laver Cup before becoming infatuated with the aforementioned “really hot chick in the crowd.”

“I was slicing up Fed and was like ‘damn,’ I wanted to take her out for a drink.”

Continuing to discuss his romantic life, Kyrgios added that he’s particularly enamoured with Eastern European women. “Eastern Europeans just have my heart on the get-go. [Around] tall Eastern Europeans I’m just like, ‘take half my earnings.'”

Kyrgios was recently in a relationship with the Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, who posted on Instagram saying “f—– energy vampire” together with “you’re not a bad boy, you are simply a bad person” in messages which have since been deleted, Yahoo reported.

“What happened to Kalinskaya? Nothing happened,” Kyrgios said. “We just went our separate ways. Unfortunately things didn’t work out.

“We had some fun memories.”

