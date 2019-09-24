Nick Kyrgios said he lost concentration during a loss at the Laver Cup because he saw 'a really hot chick in the crowd'

- Nick Kyrgios lost to Roger Federer at the Laver Cup over the weekend and said he was distracted by a “hot chick” in the crowd.
- Cameras caught Kyrgios telling his team he would “marry her right now.”
- Kyrgios, 24, eventually exited the tournament with an injury, continuing his roller-coaster ride of a season.
Nick Kyrgios lost to Roger Federer, 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-7, in the Laver Cup on Saturday – in part because he was distracted by the crowd.
As Kyrgios came off the court after the second set, TV cameras caught him telling his team that he was distracted by a “hot chick.”
“I lost concentration. I saw a really hot chick in the crowd,” Kyrgios said. “Like, I’m being jarringly honest – I’d marry her right now. Right now.”
Here’s a video of the moment:
Kyrgios later withdrew from the tournament with an injury.
It’s been a roller-coaster year for Kyrgios. He’s won two tournaments this season but was also thrown out of matches for temper tantrums and profane rants against umpires. He was hit with a $US113,000 fine for a meltdown at the Cincinnati Masters. And he found himself in the crosshairs of the ATP after he called the organisation “corrupt” at the US Open.
