Nick Kyrgios said he lost concentration during a loss at the Laver Cup because he saw 'a really hot chick in the crowd'

Koji Sasahara/AP Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios lost to Roger Federer at the Laver Cup over the weekend and said he was distracted by a “hot chick” in the crowd.

Cameras caught Kyrgios telling his team he would “marry her right now.”

Kyrgios, 24, eventually exited the tournament with an injury, continuing his roller-coaster ride of a season.

Nick Kyrgios lost to Roger Federer, 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-7, in the Laver Cup on Saturday – in part because he was distracted by the crowd.

As Kyrgios came off the court after the second set, TV cameras caught him telling his team that he was distracted by a “hot chick.”

“I lost concentration. I saw a really hot chick in the crowd,” Kyrgios said. “Like, I’m being jarringly honest – I’d marry her right now. Right now.”

Here’s a video of the moment:

“I lost concentration, I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I’m being jarringly honest — I’d marry her right now. Right now.” — Nick Kyrgios#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/P0tTb45KYo — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 21, 2019

Kyrgios later withdrew from the tournament with an injury.

It’s been a roller-coaster year for Kyrgios. He’s won two tournaments this season but was also thrown out of matches for temper tantrums and profane rants against umpires. He was hit with a $US113,000 fine for a meltdown at the Cincinnati Masters. And he found himself in the crosshairs of the ATP after he called the organisation “corrupt” at the US Open.

