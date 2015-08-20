Nick Kyrgios is no longer a brand ambassador for Bonds

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is longer a Bonds ambassador, with the brand choosing not to extend its contract with the 20-year-old.

Kyrgios’ departure follows a number of controversial run-ins. The latest saw him fined $US10,000 ($13,550) by the ATP after a courtside microphone caught him sledging opponent Stan Wawrinka during the second-round Rogers Cup match in Montreal last week.

The dismissal was noted when Kyrgios failed to show at a star-studded Bonds party in Sydney on Wednesday, alongside past and present Bonds ambassadors including Iggy Azalea, Pat Rafter and Samara Weaving.

Kyrgios was only named as an ambassador last year but the Wawrinka comments appear to have been the last straw for Bonds, having let on-court tantrums and foul language slide previously.

Tanya Deans, group marketing manager, told Fairfax Media that Kyrgios’ contract “was a three month deal, so he hasn’t been associated with the brand since last October.”

Last year, while still ambassador for the brand, Kyrgios told Channel 7’s Sunrise hosts that not only does he not wear Bonds while playing, he usually doesn’t wear underwear at all. Read more about that here.

