Nick Kyrgios is even closer to being banned from tennis for a month

Nick Kyrgios. Picture: Getty Images

Australian tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios is currently on probation with tennis officials after sledging Stan Wawrinka about his girlfriend during a match in Canada two months ago.

Yesterday at the Shanghai Masters, Kyrgios was fined $1500 for foul language in a first round match against Andreas Haider-Maurer. He had two code violations during his two-set win.

Kyrgios, 20, has to keep his nose clean at ATP tournaments until February 24. If he misbehaves, resulting in a fine worth more than $US5000 ($AU7000), or is sanctioned for verbal or physical abuse during that period, then he will be suspended from the men’s tour for four weeks.

