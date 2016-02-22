Nick Kyrgios has finally won an ATP World Tour tennis title

Photo: Pat Scala/ Getty Images.

Australian tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has won his first ATP title in France, beating 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-2 7-6 (7-3) in the Marseilles Open final.

The win follows the completion of his 28-day suspension from the game after an on-court outburst at Shanghai Masters. He was also slapped with a $1,500 fine for the offence.

It was one in a string incidents he was involved in.

Last year the 20-year-old was also caught on camera sledging Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka where he allegedly yelled out, “Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend, sorry to tell you that, mate”. He was forced to pay a fine of $US10,000.

The win is projected to put Kyrgios inside the top-32 seeding, an important position in the lead up to the French Open starting on May 22.

