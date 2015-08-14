Nick Kyrgios fined, under investigation for 'sex with girlfriend' sledge on Stan Wawrinka

Nick Kyrgios in action in Montreal. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The aspiring enfant terrible of Australian tennis, Nick Kyrgios, has been fined $US10,000 by the ATP Tour after he was caught on camera sledging Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka during a match at the Montreal Masters on Thursday.

Dragging teenage Australia player Thanasi Kokkinakis into the fray, Kyrgios told Wawrinka “Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend, sorry to tell you that, mate”.

Wawrinka has been linked to 19-year-old Croatian player Donna Vekic and retired from the game with a sore back in the third set. After initially defending his comments as a “heat of the moment” comment, Kyrgios apologised overnight.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the comments I made during the match last night vs Stan… http://t.co/WfFUnSQjYx — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 13, 2015

“My comments were made in the heat of the moment and were unacceptable on many levels. In addition to the private apology I’ve made, I would like to make a public apology as well. I take full responsibility for my actions and regret what happened,” Kyrgios said.

But more footage has subsequently emerged of a second sexual slur against the world number 5, with Kyrgios saying “He’s banging an 18-year-old”.

Last night he was booed by fans as he entered the court to play American John Isner overnight. Kyrgios lost the third round match 7-5 6-3.

Wawrinka was unimpressed, taking to Twitter to vent his views, calling for further action against Kyrgios.

So disappointing to see a fellow athlete and colleague be so disrespectful in a way I could never even imagine. — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) August 13, 2015

The two-time gram slam event winner continued, saying:

“What was said I wouldn’t say to my worst enemy. To stop so low is not only unacceptable but also beyond belief.

“There is no need for this kind of behaviour on or off the court and I hope the governing body of this sport does not stand for this and stands for the integrity of this sport that we have worked so hard to build.”

But Kyrgios’s continued indiscretions have led the ATP to announce an investigation into his on-court behaviour. He has also been fined an additional $US2500 for unsportsmanlike conduct over a comment to a ballperson during the Montreal tournament

The game’s governing body is now looking at whether his actions constitute conduct contrary to the integrity of the game, which may lead to further sanctions, including suspensions from ATP events.

The growing backlash against him certainly isn’t being helped by his older brother, Christos, who was defending the player on Triple M radio this morning, claiming bad blood already existed between the two players before he was suddenly cut off on air, with the station saying an inappropriate comment was made.

