Nick Kyrgios hits one of the shots of the year with ridiculously smooth between-the-legs return

Nick Kyrgios lost in three sets to Kei Nishikori at the Madrid Open on Friday.

But the match was not without Kyrgios’ defining flair for which the 21-year-old Australian has become known.

In the first set, trailing 5-6, but up 30-0 in the game, Kyrgios had an excellent back and forth volley with Nishikori that ended with Kyrgios sending an incredible between-the-legs return over Nishikori’s head for a point.

Watch the smooth move below:

Nick Kyrgios tweener lob winner pic.twitter.com/RwqVQh4GUj — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) May 6, 2016

It’s not the first time Kyrgios has nailed this shot, but this is a particularly smooth return — one that gives Roger Federer’s attempts a run for their money.

Unfortunately for Kyrgios, the shot didn’t help him advance to the semifinals.

NOW WATCH: Red Bull dropped a watermelon from a diving platform to show how high its divers jump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.