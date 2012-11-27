Nick Kristof: Here Are 3 Things I've Been Very Wrong About

Photo: video.nytimes.com

Last week on Quora, New York Times op-ed columnist Nick Kristof weighed in on an old Quora thread that was started in June.Its title: “What things has Nicholas Kristof been very wrong about?”



Here’s his addition to the thread: Hm. I can think of a few more things I was very wrong about. I wrote repeatedly that the “surge” in Iraq was a bad idea and wouldn’t work. I wrote columns suggesting that the FBI do a more thorough job investigating a government scientist in connection with the 2001 anthrax attacks. I argued that sanctions on Burma would hurt ordinary citizens without convincing the government to lighten up. And that’s only a quick sampling of my proven foolishness….

In 2007, Kristof wrote vehemently against the President George W. Bush’s troop surge, saying it was a foolish strategy at that time of the war. Numerous polls taken in the aftermath of the surge found that Americans thought it made the situation better.

Kristof has earlier admitted that he was wrong on Burma sanctions, and uses them as a main argument for continued sanctions against Iran. And in 2008, Kristof apologized to that government scientist, Steven Hatfill, who was exonerated by the FBI of any wrongdoing.

Now we’re waiting for Paul Krugman to weigh in on a related topic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.