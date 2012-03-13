This Bright-Eyed Young Man Was Utterly Demolished By Student Loans

Photo: www.defaultmovie.com

Even as total outstanding student debt rises to $1 trillion, lawmakers have yet to allow loans to be discharged in bankruptcy.Without an escape clause, these loans can strangle a person.



Take 36-year-old Nick Keith, who remains $142,000 in debt eight years after graduating from culinary school. He’s featured in a new film, “Default: The Student Loan Documentary,” in which several college graduates expose the pitfalls of the private student loan industry.

“I want to educate the public about the facts,” Keith told Your Money. “My life has become a daily swim in a tar pit with very little hope of ever getting out.”

