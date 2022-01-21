Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their 1st child via surrogate

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child via surrogate.

They announced the news on social media on Friday and asked for “privacy during this special time.”

The couple started communicating in 2016, met the following year, and got married in late 2018.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 39, have welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

On Friday, the couple shared a statement on their separate Instagram accounts that read: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much [red heart emoji].”

The two stars didn’t disclose the baby’s name, sex, birthday, or additional details.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

The Jonas Brothers member and the actress started communicating in September 2016 after Jonas made the first move.

Because of their busy careers, they ended up texting for months and remained friends.

In a joint cover story for Vogue in 2019, the stars explained that they met in real life in February 2017 at a Vanity Fair Oscars party, attended the Met Gala together in 2017 wearing Ralph Lauren outfits, and didn’t see each other again until the 2018 Met Gala. Jonas also told the publication that he knew he wanted to marry her after their third date in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jonas and the “Baywatch” star revealed their engagement in August 2018 and tied the knot in December of that year at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

They got married during two extravagant ceremonies, a Christian service for Jonas’ faith and a Hindu service to honor Chopra Jonas’ background.

In previous interviews, the stars have explained that they connected through their mutual love for their family and their faith. Jonas also told Insider that Chopra Jonas was “the best teammate” during his hectic touring schedule with the Jonas Brothers in 2019.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. Rajanish Kakade/AP

Both stars have also spoken about wanting to start a family.

In June 2018, Chopra Jonas told People magazine that her hope was to have kids.

“I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that,” she told the publication.

Jonas shared similar thoughts while speaking to Cosmopolitan a few months later, saying that fatherhood was a goal and “it’s definitely something that I hope will happen.”

The “Jumanji” star also participated in an interview for Spotify’s “The Rewind With Guy Raz” and said: “I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age.”

“I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday,” he added.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have previously spoken in interviews about wanting to have a family of their own. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In February 2019, months after getting married, Chopra Jonas said that having kids with her husband “needs to happen,” but they weren’t in a rush.

“We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way,” the “Isn’t It Romantic” star said, according to People.

The “Baywatch” star also told InStyle that she hoped to “change the world a little bit” and make her future children proud.

“I want my existence to have meant something,” Chopra Jonas said. “I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom.'”

In a cover story for the May 2020 issue of Tatler magazine, the actress said that “having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

In January 2021, Chopra Jonas told The Sunday Times UK: “I do want children, as many as I can have.”

Jonas shared similar thoughts, telling E! News that his wife is “is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it’s obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together.”

“We’re blessed to have each other and have a hopeful heart for the future,” he said. “So many of these things are out of your control, but as long as the foundation of a couple is strong and you’re excited about the possibility of that, it’s bound to be a beautiful journey and we’re excited to go on that.”

Most recently, Chopra Jonas told Vanity Fair that having children is “a big part of our desire for the future” and she and Jonas are “both OK” with slowing down their workloads when the time comes.