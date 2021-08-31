I tried Nick Jonas’ diet that’s designed to build muscle, and I felt full and satisfied all week

Jonas’ diet is specifically designed for his body, so I had to make a few adjustments.

For starters, Jonas took a blood test to learn how his body reacts to certain foods. Red meats, certain vegetables, and dairy products bothered him, according to his nutritionist, Nicole Visnic.

Since I didn’t have the resources to get the same test, I examined Jonas’ diet to cut out foods that have historically bothered my own stomach. For example, the diet includes a lot of cheese, but I decided to leave it out of most of my meals.

It’s also important to note that Jonas has type-1 diabetes, so some aspects of the diet are chosen to keep his blood sugar regulated and to maintain his carbs for working out.

Additionally, Men’s Journal explains a muscle-building diet is not a “one-size-fits-all” deal, so I was prepared to listen to my body and tweak the plan throughout the week, while honoring Jonas’ general approach to meals.