Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins Forfeits World Cup Dreams To Support His Family

Starting Wallabies winger, and all-round funny guy, Nick Cummins has put his chance to play for Australia in the 2014 World Cup aside to help support his family.

The 26-year-old announced he would be signing with Japanese Top League club Coca Cola West Red Sparks on his Instagram account last night.

His post reads:

“My family is currently enduring some extremely difficult times in terms of their health and wellbeing and my time in Japan will hopefully provide me with the opportunity to give back to and provide some certainty for my family during this difficult time.”

Unable to match the lucrative Japanese contract, the ARU said it’s disappointing to see him go but they respect his decision and have released him on “compassionate grounds.”

“We have been working with Nick and his management team to explore ways to retain him within Australian Rugby since we were notified of his circumstances,” said Australian Rugby Union CEO Bill Pulver.

“The enthusiasm he brings to our sport and unique personality that he has shared with the Australian Rugby community will be sorely missed.

“Due to his unique and extreme personal circumstances, we have reluctantly made a decision to grant Nick an early release from his current contract based on compassionate grounds.

“We wish him well for the future on and off the field and he is aware that we – and Rugby fans across Australia who have embraced him as the ‘Honey Badger’ – would love to see him back in Australia in the future.”

