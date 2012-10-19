UK Nationalist Leader Tweets Gay Couple's Address And Threatens 'British Justice'

Nick Griffin, the leader of the controversial right wing nationalist group British National Party (BNP), appears to have had his account suspended by Twitter.



The news came hours after Griffin, currently a member of the European Parliament, tweeted the address of a gay couple who had recently taken a hotel to court for refusing to rent them a room because of their sexuality. The couple had won their case earlier today.

A screengrab of the tweets with the address removed.

Many observers took Griffin’s mention of a “British Justice team” and a “bit of drama” as Griffin advocating violence against the couple.

Griffin’s action appears to have backfired, however. Police are investigating the tweets, according to the BBC, and enterprising Twitter users have been sharing a photo that contains Griffin’s own address.

