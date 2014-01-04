Nationalist Politician In Britain Strangely Happy To Have Been Declared Bankrupt

Nick Griffin is the leader of the British National Party (BNP), a far right U.K. political party that evolved out of the neo-fascist National Front. Today, on Twitter, he announced that he was bankrupt — but, he added, it would not effect his work as a member of the European Parliament, and he was happy about it:

According to a statement on the BNP’s website, the bankruptcy came after £120,000 in outstanding moneys to the law firm Gilbert Davies & Partners of Severn Street, Welshpool who had previously represented Griffin. The BNP statement notes that Griffin has “no significant assets.”

If you’ve noticed a lot of schadenfreude amongst British journalists on Twitter, it might help to understand a little bit of Griffin’s backstory. While the BNP strives to present a less radical far right view that the National Front (think of them as a less consequential version of Marine Le Pen’s National Front), Griffin has been accused of a variety of prejudiced views, including racism and holocaust denial.

As such, Griffin has had to endure a lot on Twitter today:



Still, Griffin is unrepentant:

