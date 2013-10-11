Samuel L. Jackson's 'Avengers' Character Now Has A Wax Double

Samuel L. Jackson now has a double.

A wax figure of Jackson’s Marvel superhero Nick Fury was unveiled at New York Comic-Con by Madam Tussauds New York and Midtown Comics today.

We stopped by the Midtown Comics’ booth to check it out:

Here’s the actual Nick Fury:





The Nick Fury wax figure joins previous “Avengers” wax figures including Iron Man, Captain America, The Hulk and Thor.

It took studio artists three months to make Jackson’s figure into Nick Fury complete with eye patch.

If you want to see the statue in person, the Nick Fury wax figure will go on display at

Madame Tussauds New York starting October 14.

