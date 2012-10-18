Gorgeous Photos Show The Eerie Side Of Munich's Subway System

Photo: Nick Frank

Subway stations may not seem like the scariest of places, unless you’re looking through the lens of German photographer Nick Frank.In a series called “Subway,” which Frank shared with us, the Munich U-Bahn resembles something out of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.’



The empty stations and tunnels are by turns beautiful and frightening, though there are splashes of colour, too.

