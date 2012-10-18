Gorgeous Photos Show The Eerie Side Of Munich's Subway System

Alex Davies
nick frank munich subway series photos

Photo: Nick Frank

Subway stations may not seem like the scariest of places, unless you’re looking through the lens of German photographer Nick Frank.In a series called “Subway,” which Frank shared with us, the Munich U-Bahn resembles something out of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.’

The empty stations and tunnels are by turns beautiful and frightening, though there are splashes of colour, too.

This looks like a set from a Stanley Kubrick or Ridley Scott film.

Frank shoots his photos early on Sunday mornings, so the stations will be empty.

Here's a look up at an elevator.

Huge lamps at the Westfriedhof station give the platform an eerie glow.

Early in the morning, this station is clean, empty, and starkly lit.

There are colourful spots, too.

The Georg-Brauchle-Ring station was decorated with 400 panels by artist Franz Ackermann.

An orange tunnel connects different lines at the München Marienplatz station.

The Olympia station was opened in 2007.

Unlike most subway cars, this one has very wide seats, presumably to be shared.

Everything looks amazingly clean.

Now for an artist's take on old planes.

