Nick Foles Threw 2 Incredibly Lucky Touchdown Passes On Sunday

After blowing up last week against the Raiders, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had another strong showing in a 27-13 win against the Packers on Sunday.

While his seven touchdown passes were products of his precision last week, Foles struck luck with his touchdowns this week. Two of his three touchdowns Sunday came off of long passes that weren’t very accurate.

In both instances, Foles heaves the deep ball that somehow winds up with the receiver catching the ball in the endzone.

The first one was a 55-yard bomb to DeSean Jackson in the first quarter. Foles got an assist from the Packers defenders on this one:

Foles tried to show off his arm strength here but fails miserably. Luckily, Cooper adjusted to the under-thrown pass and rolled into the endzone before being touched:

Through seven games now he has 1,256 yards passing, 16 touchdowns to no interceptions, with a ridiculous 132.5 passer rating. This week wasn’t as pretty but Foles is still getting it done.

