Eagles QB Nick Foles Has One Of The Best Passing Games In NFL History -- Here Are His 7 TD Passes

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was 22 for 28 for 406 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a 49-20 win over the Oakland Raiders Sunday.

Those seven TD passes tied an NFL record. Those 28 attempts were the second-fewest ever for a guy who threw for 400 yards. He also had a perfect 158.3 passer rating, and more touchdowns (7) than incompletions (6). He’s the first QB in NFL history to throw for 400 yards while completing 75% of his passes and racking up six touchdowns.

It’s one of the great statistical performances in NFL history. And it came from a mid-tier QB who had only started eight games in his career and was coming off an awful game against Dallas.

Eagles coach Chip Kelly pulled him midway through the fourth quarter, or he could have broken even more records.

Here are all seven of his touchdown passes.

1. Foles to Brent Celek for a 2-yard TD:

2. Foles to Riley Cooper for a 17-yard TD:

3. Foles to Cooper for a 63-yard TD:

4. Foles to Zach Ert for a 15-yard TD:

5. Foles to Lesean McCoy for a 25-yard TD:

6. Foles to Desean Jackson for a 49-yard TD:

7. Foles to Cooper for a 5-yard TD:

