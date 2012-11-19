The Post-Michael Vick Era For The Philadelphia Eagles Began In The Worst Way Imaginable

Today is Day One of the Nick Foles era in Philly, and it’s off to a rough start.



The rookie QB threw an INT on his second pass of the game against the Redskins. Foles scrambled away from the rush, threw a strike to Brent Celek, and the pass bounced off his pads and into the waiting arms of a Redskins defender.

He threw one more INT in the first quarter. It’s now 31-6 Redskins.

Photo: Fox

