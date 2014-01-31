Nick Foles Hit A Long 3-Pointer In Street Clothes After An Interview

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is making the rounds during Super Bowl week doing numerous interviews to promote Xbox One.

Following one interview with “The Dan Patrick Show,” Foles took to the temporary Manhattan studio’s basketball court to shoot a few baskets, including a walk-off from well-beyond the three-point arc.

At one point, Foles was considered a better basketball prospect as a 6-foot-6 small forward than as a football prospect and it is easy to see why with this form.



