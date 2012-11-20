Nick Fairley Nearly Picked Up Aaron Rodgers And Spiked Him Into The Turf Yesterday

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley thought better of flattening Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when the two teams squared off Sunday afternoon.



He had Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completely defenseless up in the air, ready to pound him into the ground, but he brought him gingerly back onto two feet.

We’re surprised and glad that he thought twice because it could have gotten ugly. If Fairley had gone through with it, it could have ended with a serious injury to Rodgers and a fine or suspension to Fairley. So it’s probably for the best that he didn’t carry through with the tackle.

Here’s the play (via Grantland):

