Nick Denton: Web Marketing Is Bogus

Asked for his advice on improving Web marketing at a… web marketing conference put on by Ogilvy, Gawker Media overlord Nick Denton offered typically deflating advice: Don’t bother trying to think about how to market in the Web — because what works in the real world works online too.

Said Denton: “Maybe the things that do work do so because they are new and the key to what works on the Web is a beautiful ad that people want to talk about and write about.”

Since the topic was online marketing, and Facebook’s Owen Van Natta was on the panel, Beacon came up. Federated Media’s John Battelle argued that the problem with Beacon was that the “marketing got ahead of the habits of the consumer.”

Van Natta said his lesson learned in the whole PR fiasco was that its not enough not to offend users with marketing. “In the case of Beacon it wasn’t user complaints, it was the [complaints] from the press and people concerned about privacy,” he said.

