Nick Denton Says Gawker Didn't Respond To Hack Sooner Because 'We Were Somewhat In Shock'

Nick Denton is currently in the comments section over at Gawker apologizing for this weekend’s big hack and answering reader’s questions. The first and foremost of which is why wasn’t Gawker on this sooner? Says Denton:



We really weren’t sure until 4PM EST on Sunday that the user database had been compromised. We posted a statement and warning within an hour of that. And we’ve been doing our best since then to communicate in the Lifehacker FAQ and responses in the comments. But I guess we were somewhat in shock earlier on Sunday and didn’t acknowledge the worst-case scenario until it was upon us. I’m so very sorry. We’re trying to make up now for our earlier failings.

Denton further clarified.

We thought internal email had been compromised — and that hackers had got access to some internal accounts such as Twitter, obviously. (You know we didn’t post that note on Twitter, yes?) It was only on Sunday afternoon that we realised the commenter database had indeed been copied — and simple passwords cracked. We posted immediately on the sites.

This later explanation makes more sense in light of the fact rumours were flying around as early as Saturday afternoon that Gawker had been hacked, and further confirmed by Mediaite on Sunday nearly two hours before Gawker went public. Either way the “horrendously expensive security consultants” Denton has promised to hire seem to be in order.

Picture via Denton who says: “That’s me on the left and Tom Plunkett, our CTO, on the right. We’re looking appropriately glum. It didn’t take any acting.”

