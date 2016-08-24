Univision will pay Gawker founder Nick Denton $200,000 per year not to work

Gawker.com has closed its doors, and its founder Nick Denton is no longer at the helm of Gawker Media, which has had its remaining brands like Gizmodo and Lifehacker picked up by Univision for $135 million.

The downfall of Gawker is wrapped up in a $140 million judgment that was awarded to Hulk Hogan, which forced Gawker Media and Denton himself to declare bankruptcy.

Denton is personally liable for $10 million of the judgment, and jointly liable for a further $115 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But that doesn’t mean Denton is completely broke.

Part of the Univision acquisition deal, pointed to by Fortune’s

Mathew Ingram, shows that Univision will pay Denton $16,666 a month for two years to not “associate with any business enterprise” doing the same thing as Gawker. That’s about $200,000 per year.

Gawker paid Denton $500,000 per year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Denton may have to use some of that to pay the $15,000 per month he owes on the mortgage of his SoHo condo (as well as $3,400 in condo fees). So far he’s lined up a potential tenant that would pay $12,500 per month for the condo, which is valued at $4.2 million, according to The New York Post.

During Denton’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, he listed a 30% stake in Gawker and his condo as his assets, according to Fortune.

Denton’s financial future will hinge on the outcome of the appeals process. If Hogan’s award is reduced, or the case is overturned, Denton stands to recover a substantial amount of Univision’s $135 million, which is currently being held in a fund that will be used to pay legal expenses while the appeals continue.

If Hogan’s award stands, things don’t look good for Denton financially.

