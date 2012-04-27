Nick Denton Is Crushing BuzzFeed And Jonah Peretti Right Now In Gawker's Comments

Photo: Michael Seto

Ready for a good old fashion blog fight?Nick Denton is crushing BuzzFeed, and its cofounder Jonah Peretti, over at Gawker using its new commenting system.



He says, “Jonah Peretti is one of the smartest web publishers out there,” but, “Jonah — whether at Huffington Post or Buzzfeed — has always cared more about the volume of discussion and social sharing than its quality. He sees comments as a way for readers to *think* they’re contributing. It’s cynical.”

He follows that up by saying in a different comment, “Buzzfeed will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.”

Here are the comments in full. He was responding to someone that said Gawker was copying BuzzFeed:

Jonah Peretti is one of the smartest web publishers out there. And Buzzfeed is an aggressive and dynamic company. But we’re obviously pursuing a different path. Look at our recent hires, people like John Koblin and Rich Juzwiak. Look at the people who have left Gawker for Buzzfeed, like Cherette and Whitney. And this discussion system is not something that Buzzfeed would build. Jonah — whether at Huffington Post or Buzzfeed — has always cared more about the volume of discussion and social sharing than its quality. He sees comments as a way for readers to *think* they’re contributing. It’s cynical.

And here’s the other comment:

Ben Smith’s quick-hit campaign “scoops” are about as viral as cat videos. That fits with Buzzfeed. But I suspect Smith has too much respect for journalistic accuracy to be comfortable with Jonah Peretti’s stunts. Remember that Buzzfeed’s founder made his name with fake news, like the Nike letter ([www.guardian.co.uk]). And Peretti’s craving for the quick viral fix will not be satisfied by the nourishing fare put out by prestige hires like Doree Shafrir and Matt Buchanan. Either before or after acquisition, Buzzfeed will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.

