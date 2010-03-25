Nick Denton Is An Out-Of-Touch Scrooge For Downplaying Gothamist's Big Sale

From Reuters:



Gawker and Gothamist were both started in 2003, and both grew to become big blogs; it’s interesting, now Gothamist is being sold to Rainbow Media, to see Gawker’s Nick Denton’s weird attempt to downplay the achievement of Jake Dobkin and Jen Chung.

…

For one thing, I think that Jake and Jen are going to end up with more than $1.5m each, although the terms won’t be made public so we likely won’t ever know for sure. I don’t think either of them has been racking up debts along the way, so this is genuinely life-changing I’m-a-millionaire windfall money we’re talking about here, not a salary dribbled out over the course of a decade.

What’s more, it’s worth remembering how much Denton pays his bloggers.

Read more at Reuters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.